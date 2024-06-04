'Only Brian Lara Can Go 400 Paar': Netizens Spark Memes Fest After BJP-Led NDA Fails To Achieve Desired Target In Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the government at the centre after surpassing the 272-seat majority mark, according to early trends in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results on Tuesday, June 4.

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 witnessed an unexpected tide change compared to the exit polls. It was predicted that the BJP would form the form with a landslide victory, winning over 400 seats. Interestingly, the world's largest party launched a campaign 'ab ki baar 400 par', aiming to win 400 seats in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

However, the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA Alliance failed to achieve the desired target as they couldn't pass the 300-run mark in the Lok Sabha Election Results. Popular journalist Rajdeep Sardesai took a dig at the BJP and its alliances, saying that only Brian Lara can go past 400.

Following the BJP-led NDA alliance's failure to achieve the desired result of 400 seats in Lok Sabha Election Results, netizens sparked the meme fest with 'Only Brian Lara Can Go 400 par.'

Here's how netizens sparked '400-par' meme fest with Brian Lara's reference

Rajdeep Sardesai just said

‘only Brian Lara can go 400 paar’



😂😂😂😂😂 — Sarthak Goswami (@sundaysarthak) June 4, 2024

Rajdeep Sardesai just said "Only Brian Lara can go 400 paar". 😭😭 — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) June 4, 2024

Brian Lara and Rajiv Gandhi are the only 2 guys who really got 400 paar.#ElectionsResults #400Paar pic.twitter.com/3IzylAqK75 — MuseVerse (@MuseVerse9) June 4, 2024

2 dreams of this year



Srh not able to cross 300 this ipl

Nda not able to cross 400



Only Brian Lara make 400 easy



#ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/WxJYaYRTCm — Somnath Chakraborty (@Somnath44333169) June 4, 2024

Brian Lara would be relieved to know that the BJP couldn't break his record of scoring 400 not out. — Pradeep A J (@pradeepaj) June 4, 2024

Brian Lara breathed a sigh of relief. 400 runs record intact. — Digu Tipnis (@idigutipnis) June 4, 2024

For unversed, West Indies legendary batter Brian Lara holds the distinction of being the only player to date to score 400 runs in an innings in the history of Test Cricket. He achieved the historic feat in the first innings of the fourth and final Test of the series against England at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St.John's.

Brain Lara also holds the record of being the only player to score quintple century in the history of first-class cricket, achieving the feat in the first innings of Warwickshire's batting against Durham in the County Championship.

Brian Lara is considered one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket. The legendary West Indies batters played 430 matches and 22358 runs, including 53 centuries, at an average of 46.28.

Trinidad-born cricketer retired from international career after playing his last ODI match against England in April 2007.