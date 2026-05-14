BJP Leader Sanju Verma Leaks WhatsApp Chat With Arnab Goswami, Accuses Him Of Silencing BJP Voices |

A political row erupted after BJP leader Sanju Verma on May 14 shared screenshots of her WhatsApp messages to journalist Arnab Goswami, accusing him of not giving adequate speaking time to BJP representatives during a televised debate.

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In her post shared on X, Verma said the exchange took place during a “heated debate” on May 11. She claimed Goswami refused to give her sufficient time on air and asserted that it was her duty to defend her party. She also stated that she was sharing the private chat because Goswami had referred to it during the broadcast.

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering debate among social media users over media neutrality and on-air conduct.

The screenshots posted by Verma showed her questioning Goswami over what she described as unequal treatment during the debate. She alleged that AAP leaders were being allowed to speak uninterrupted, while BJP representatives were frequently interrupted. She also accused him of being “unfair and unreasonable” during the discussion.

“Why do you call BJP if you don’t want to give us time?” she asked. She went on to say that she would continue standing up for her party, regardless of whether Goswami approved of her views.