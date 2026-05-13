'Stop WhatsApping Me In The Middle Of The Show': Arnab Goswami Snaps At BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma During Heated TV Debate |

Mumbai: A heated exchange between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma during a live prime-time debate has gone viral on social media, with viewers widely sharing a dramatic moment in which Goswami told Verma, “Stop WhatsApping me in the middle of the show.”

The confrontation reportedly unfolded during an intense political debate on Republic TV, where panelists were discussing over PM Modi's recent pitch to Indians regarding gold purchase, oil usage and much more. As the discussion became increasingly aggressive, repeated interruptions and cross-talk created chaos on the panel.

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Goswami Slams Verma Over Her Behaviour On Live TV

As tempers flared and multiple guests, including Verma, began speaking over one another, Goswami appeared increasingly frustrated while trying to control the discussion. He criticised her for using her behaviour on LIVE TV. "You are being non-serious on a serious issue. Instead of making strong economic points, you are wasting the opportunity you are getting on television," Arnab said to Verma. She can be heard responding to him in an aggressive tone.

'Stop WhatsApping Me': Arnab Goswami Says To Sanju Verma

By the end of the viral video of the debate, Goswami appeared visibly irritated with Verma and accused her of continuously messaging him while the live programme was underway. In a sharp on-air remark, the anchor said, “Stop WhatsApping me in the middle of the show,” catching all the panelists and viewers off guard.

The moment instantly gained traction online, with clips from the debate circulating widely across X. Several users described the exchange as one of the most dramatic moments from recent television debates.