'We're Calling Him CORRUPT': BJP's Response To Delhi CM's 'My Name Is Kejriwal & I am Not A Terrorist' Message From Tihar Jail (VIDEO)

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail to people that he is not a terrorist, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday that nobody is calling him a terrorist and that the BJP is only calling him corrupt.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Tiwari said, "Nobody is calling him a terrorist. We're calling him corrupt. Arvind Kejriwal is an enemy of Delhi. He has made senior citizens cry for pension, the poor cry for ration cards, and people cry for clean water and air. He should've known before committing loot about the treatment in jail. Law is taking its course."

VIDEO | Here's what BJP leader Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) said reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sending a message to people that he's not a terrorist.



Tiwari further attacked the AAP party and Congress for ruling over Delhi for many years but was not able to resolve issues of people who are still crying today and that it is only the Modi government that could end their woes.

Tiwari's response came soon after AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday stated that jailed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has sent a message from prison which reads "My name is Arvind Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist"

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case and is presently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Singh further alleged that Kejriwal is being treated as a terrorist and he is not being allowed to meet near ones properly. He said that it is clearly a case of vendetta politics.

It is a case of political vendetta: AAP MP

"He is being treated as a terrorist and jail authorities are not allowing him to meet anyone. It is clearly a case of political vendetta," said Singh, adding, "The more you will try to break him, the stronger he will come back..."

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh says "Arvind Kejriwal, who worked like a son and a brother for the country and the people of Delhi, has sent a message from jail that 'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist'...The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet CM… pic.twitter.com/PC98W6thTJ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Singh had walked out of Tihar Jail on April 4 after spending nearly six months behind bars in the same case for which Kejriwal had been arrested.