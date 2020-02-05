'BJP is a feku party, only interested in giving out fake news': Mamata slams Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath; calls party divisive

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Centre calling it a party of ‘fekus’ whose leaders threaten people with guns and bullets and divide the country on the basis of religion.
Speaking in a convention of TMC workers at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Mamata criticised Union Minister Anurag Thakur and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their recent comments.
Banerjee said that she was at surprised as to how a Union Minister could make a remark like 'gaddaron ko goli maro saalo ko’, and still continues to hold a constitutional post despite speaking unconstitutionally. The TMC supremo also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "goli vs boli" comment.
"BJP is a feku party. It is only interested in giving out fake news. It is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and are threatening people with guns and bullets. The party has a lot of money...they are roaming around with sacks of money and doing whatever they want. Now certain BJP leaders are saying the person who murdered Gandhi did the right thing, this is not the country we belong to," said Mamata while hitting out at the BJP.
Mamata went on to accuse the BJP for the rise in unemployment.
“The BJP had made several promises but they have kept none , instead just before the elections they will only talk about Pakistan, what all Pakistan has done, I ask why talk about Pakistan, it is not our country,” added Mamata.
Once again she extended her support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying some parties are trying to spread misinformation on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register Of Citizenship (NRC) and national Population Register (NPR).
"How can the BJP can give you citizenship when you all are Indian citizens. They would also ask you to fill up a form. The moment you would mention that you were not citizens for five years, the Centre would make you foreigners. You would lose your job, shelter and other rights. They would take you to the detention centre. Who are they to give you citizenship? CAA won't grant you citizenship, it will turn you into a foreigner."
The TMC supremo criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for destroying the harmony in the country.
