'BJP is a feku party, only interested in giving out fake news': Mamata slams Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath; calls party divisive

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Centre calling it a party of ‘fekus’ whose leaders threaten people with guns and bullets and divide the country on the basis of religion.

Speaking in a convention of TMC workers at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Mamata criticised Union Minister Anurag Thakur and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their recent comments.

Banerjee said that she was at surprised as to how a Union Minister could make a remark like 'gaddaron ko goli maro saalo ko’, and still continues to hold a constitutional post despite speaking unconstitutionally. The TMC supremo also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "goli vs boli" comment.