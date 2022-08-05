BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your party?'

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad |

On Friday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led government by saying that there is no democracy in India, and it is just a memory now.

BJP, in response to Rahul Gandhi's 'death of democracy' jibe, asked, "do you have democracy in your party? If the country has seen dictatorship, then it has been seen in the rule of Congress.. in the era of emergency. Don't let Rahul Gandhi preach on democracy to us."



Further speaking on Gandhi's silence on the ongoing National Herald Case, saffron party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that "if he only speaks the truth, he should answer why he's on bail. Which offence is he on bail in?"

He said that the Congress leader is not serious about politics and asked him not to blame institutions. "Stop demeaning the institution to save yourself," he told Gandhi.

(This is a developing story...)