'BJP hatching conspiracy': TMC after police denies permission to Abhishek Banerjee's Agartala rally

Tripura: The police has cancelled TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Tripura on September 15. Hence, the party has decided to hold it a day after (September 16).

According to police sources, some other political party will hold a rally in the route given by the TMC for Abhishek’s rally.

West Tripura district police chief Manik Lal Das said that the women wing of BJP had sought permission from the police to hold a rally in Agartala prior to the TMC.

Addressing a press conference, the TMC spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP is afraid of Abhishek Banerjee and TMC so they had hatched a ‘conspiracy’.

“No matter how much the BJP tries to stop the TMC and the leaders of TMC from entering Agartala, the BJP will not be successful in stopping Abhishek from entering Tripura,” said Kunal, adding that the TMC will hold the rally on September 16.

Notably, with an eye on the Assembly polls in Tripura scheduled in 2023, in order to make the organizational base strong, Trinamool Congress leaders and over 12 MPs are frequently visiting Tripura since July 25.

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh said that the BJP doesn’t stop anyone but TMC does.

“The TMC had time-and-again cancelled permission of BJP central leaders from entering West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had to change his schedule and permission for the helipad was also not given,” said Singh.

Tripura Minister of Art and Culture Susanta Chowdhury said that the TMC is supporting the CPI (M) in Tripura for getting back to power.

“They did not apply for any permission. They do not have booth committees, state committees, they will do padyatra. We have come to know that they have not been given permission since they did not apply within the specified time and not followed the right procedure. The TMC is just backing the CPI (M) in Tripura,” said Susanta.

Meanwhile, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that permitting TMC to conduct rally on September 16 is also impossible due to Viswakarma Puja. “Tripura celebrates Viswakarma Puja with much pomp so conducting political rallies are not possible on September 16 and 17,” said Nabendu.

