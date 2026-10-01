BJP Functionary Goes For Knee MRI, Receives Brain Report In Ghazipur Hospital | Representative Image

Lucknow: A BJP functionary in Ghazipur went to a government hospital for an MRI of his knee but ended up receiving a brain report, leaving doctors with a rather unusual medical puzzle.

Raju Mishra, BJP mandal general secretary from Manihari-II, underwent an MRI of his knee at the 300-bed hospital attached to the Government Medical College in Ghazipur on September 29. He paid Rs 3,500 for the scan and was given the MRI film after the procedure. He was asked to collect the report on Wednesday.

When Mishra took the report to orthopaedic surgeon Dr KK Yadav at a private clinic, he was told that something was seriously wrong, although not with his knee.

The MRI film was of his knee, but the report was of a brain.

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Mishra, a resident of Pahetiya alias Sarauli, said he had been suffering from a lump in his knee and had gone to the hospital for treatment. The doctor told him that the report did not correspond to the scan and that he would have to undergo another MRI before treatment could begin.

"The treatment has already cost me a lot. Because of the wrong report, my treatment could not start. It will be difficult for me to pay the fee again. I want the entire amount refunded or the MRI done free of cost," Mishra said.

The hospital administration later issued a knee MRI report linked to Mishra's registration slip number 5527 at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Medical College principal Professor Anand Mishra said MRI reports were generated online and two technicians were posted at the hospital. He said Mishra had complained that he received a knee MRI film but a brain report.

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"Mishra has been called on Thursday for another MRI. The matter will be investigated," the principal said.

The administration suspects that the mix-up could have occurred because two patients with the same name were being processed in the online reporting system. A complaint will also be lodged with the agency nominated by the government for MRI services.

For Mishra, however, the mix-up has created a peculiar situation. He went to the hospital because of a problem in his knee and came back with a report suggesting that, at least on paper, his brain had taken centre stage.