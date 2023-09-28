BJP Deploys Senior UP Leaders For Campaigns in Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan Elections

BJP | Representative Image

Lucknow: In the electoral battles of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed a contingent of senior ministers and leaders from Uttar Pradesh to manage campaigns and formulate strategies.

These ministers and leaders have been tasked with maintaining a regular presence in the poll-bound states and coordinating with local leaders there. Additionally, the party has already instructed its legislators and MPs from UP to actively participate in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In addition to senior ministers, key figures within the UP BJP organization have also been assigned responsibilities in the poll-bound states.

Allocation of Leaders for Managing BJP Campaign

Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Brijesh Pathak, will oversee the campaign in Bhopal, while senior ministers Swatantra Deo Singh will focus on Satna, Daya Shankar Singh on Bhopal, Dinesh Pratap Singh on Raisen, Kapil Dev Agarwal on Damoh, and Anil Rajbhar and JPS Rathore have been dispatched to Shivani, MP. Minister Aseem Arun has been deployed in Rajasthan, and another Deputy CM, Keshav Dev Maurya, has been tasked with campaigning in both Rajasthan and MP. Approximately 50 senior BJP leaders from UP have already arrived in MP for the campaign, while a dozen more will be heading to Rajasthan very soon, according to a state office-bearer.

Poll-Bound States

Among the UP BJP leaders, National Vice-President Laxmi Kant Bajpai has been assigned to oversee campaigns in 10 assembly segments and three Lok Sabha constituencies in MP. National General Secretary Arun Singh has been appointed as the campaign incharge in Rajasthan, where he will be supported by another senior leader from UP, Govind Shukla, and Mahendra Singh. The office-bearers of the media team from UP have also been deployed to the poll-bound states of MP and Rajasthan. These individuals include Rakesh Tripathi and Alok Awasthi.

According to Rajya Sabha MP from UP, Dr. Dinesh Sharma, the party expects to secure more seats in MP this time, while in Rajasthan, it aims to form the government.