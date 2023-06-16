Ahead Of LS Polls, UP Congress Begins Campaign For Caste Census

Representative Image |

Bracing for the parliament elections scheduled next year congress in Uttar Pradesh has started wooing backward voters. Reduced to just two per cent vote share in the assembly polls of 2022, UP Congress now at bringing backwards into its fold. In UP backward castes constitute more than 45 per cent of total electorate.

UP Congress has started organizing conventions demanding caste census and increase in the reservation quota of backwards at division level. The first such convention was organized in Mathura on Thursday in which leaders of backward community from Agra, Ferozabad, and Mainpuri participated and echoed voice with the congress demands.

Various Conventions To Be Held

The organizing secretary of UP Congress Anil Yadav informed that on June 18 similar convention would be held in Kanpur, 19 June in Varanasi and 21 June in Saharanpur division. In Bareilly the backward convention would be held on 22 June, Ayodhya 25 June and on June 26 at Devipatan division.

Anil Yadav said that by the first week of July division wise conventions would be over and after this there would be similar programmes is to be organized at district level. He said that the congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised the demand for caste census and increasing the reservation quota for backwards. `There can be no social justice in the society unless caste census is being done’, he said.

Anil Yadav praises Congress Governments In 4 States

Congress organizing secretary said that his party is running the government in four states. In these four states three Congress Chief Ministers belonged to the backward community. `Congress is the only party which has been fighting for the welfare of OBS community’, said Yadav.

In the congress backward convention it was proposed to hold caste based census in the entire country besides lifting the cap of 50 per cent on the reservation. It demanded that backward community be given reservation on the basis of their population. The demand for giving proper representation to the most backward castes in jobs and other institutions was also raised by the congress party in the convention.

