BJP chief JP Nadda on Two-day Visit to UP ahead of Panchayat polls

Lucknow: Viewed as the semi-final to the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP National President JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh beginning Thursday, will galvanize the party leaders and cadre just before the Panchayat polls in the state.

It is his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the national head of the party. During his two-day visit, Nadda will hold a series of meetings with ministers of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, party state functionaries, zonal and district presidents, party MPs and MLAs, members of social media cell to take the pulse of the political situation in the state.

He will also hold a meeting with the party Core Group members to take stock of the ongoing preparations for the ensuing Panchayat polls and 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party has already launched an exercise to assess the BJP position in all 403 assembly seats to make an elaborate plan for combating any anti-incumbency.