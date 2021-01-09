People's enthusiasm towards BJP shows they're ready to oust TMC: JP Nadda

Kolkata: After a busy schedule in Burdwan, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday stated that the enthusiasm of people in West Bengal clearly shows that the people are ready to bring in another ‘change’ in West Bengal.

“Even in my last trip to the state, people were afraid of the ruling Trinamool Congress, but in this visit it is clear that the BJP will form the next state government in West Bengal. They are frustrated with the TMC government and will definitely bring in another change. The spontaneity of the people proves that BJP has been accepted by everyone,” said Nadda at a press conference in Burdwan.

On being asked how the BJP is claiming that the saffron camp is the face of Bengal, the BJP national president said that the party was started by Shyama Prasad Mookherjee and also that the BJP will restore the 'lost glory' of Bengal.

“TMC has distorted the heritage of Bengal by continuous violence, smuggling, and cut money tradition amongst other illegal activities. These were not seen in Bengal earlier. With the blessings of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, BJP will restore the lost heritage in Bengal,” mentioned Nadda.

He added that if voted to power, the BJP will implement the central government’s scheme Ayushman Bharat, under which four crore and 67 lakh people of the state will benefit.

The West Bengal BJP also launched another public outreach programme ‘ek mutho chaal’ (a fistful of rice) in the presence of their national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Saturday.

After paying homage to Radha Govind temple in Katwa, JP Nadda took his lunch at the residence of a farmer and then collected rice from the families of farmers. The BJP chief had a Bengali vegetarian meal consisting of ‘shukto’, ‘shak bhaja’, fried brinjals, crispy potato fries, chutney and ‘payesh’, cooked by Mathura Mandal, who hosted the lunch.

This public outreach programme comes at a time when the Modi government is facing determined protests over the three farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border.

Slamming the move, Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), claimed that instead of tackling the problem that farmers are facing, Nadda is putting up a show during his visit to West Bengal.

The war of words is only intensifying more in West Bengal as earlier this day, TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that JP Nadda is a "joker" and that what he says is ridiculous.

“People, especially the farmers are deprived in Bengal. Now the TMC agreed to give the farmers the subsidy sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Kisan Samman Nidhi. Her permission is now no longer needed as the BJP government will come to West Bengal and we will implement the Kisan Nidhi Yojna here,” said Nadda, while slamming the ruling TMC government.

Notably, The TMC government had earlier this month softened its stance on implementing the PM Kisan scheme in the state, after more than a year of opposition to the programme. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had even asked the West Bengal state government to open a Nodal office in the state.

Countering Nadda’s claim, Saugata Roy said that BJP means Nirav Modi and bank thieves.

“The BJP is an outsider as it doesn't know what is happening in Bengal. They are outsiders. Those who are thieves call others thieves,” mentioned the TMC MP.

After attending the roadshow, the BJP national president also offered his prayers at Sarbamangala temple in Burdwan.