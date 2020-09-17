BJP celebrates 'Telangana Liberation Day' - What does it mean?

In 1947, as India became a free country, the princely states within its boundaries were given an option of joining India or Pakistan. But while many acquiesced, the Nizam of Hyderabad refused to do either, preferring to remain independent. At the same time, the kingdom was dealing with its own internal crisis.
The administration of Hyderabad had begun crumbling for the last few years, and eventually, as the Nizam gave in to pressure, the Razakar movement arose. This was a private militia organised by Syed Qasim Razvi that opposed cessation to India and is believed to have indulged in violence and other monstrous crimes.
Eventually, in September 1948, the Razakars were quelled after the Indian Army got involved. For all intents and purposes, Hyderabad because free from the rule of the Nizam on September 17, and was eventually merged into India. In modern times, this day is celebrated by many as Hyderabad Liberation Day.
On Thursday, BJP workers celebrated the day by hoisting the national flag at its State office in Nampally, Hyderabad. Party workers have also demanded that the State government celebrate the day officially.
"This is the day when Hyderabad State (now Telangana) had merged into Indian Union back in 1948 with the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Few parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka also are celebrating this day as liberation day as they were a part of the then Hyderabad State," he JP Member of Telangana Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao told ANI.
"For the last 20 years, BJP had been demanding to celebrate September 17th of every year as Telangana Liberation Day from the previous government as well as the current government. However, TRS party under the leadership of KCR, who during Telangana agitations had promised to celebrate the libertarian day officially, today under the pressure of AIMIM is not celebrating the day," he added.
Many other leaders have also marked the occasion. "Greetings on Hyderabad Liberation Day to the people of Telangana, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka region. I salute to all our valiant freedom fighters who fought bravely to liberate the people of the region from cruel and inhuman rule of Nizam and Razakars," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)