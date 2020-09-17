BJP celebrates 'Telangana Liberation Day' - What does it mean?

In 1947, as India became a free country, the princely states within its boundaries were given an option of joining India or Pakistan. But while many acquiesced, the Nizam of Hyderabad refused to do either, preferring to remain independent. At the same time, the kingdom was dealing with its own internal crisis.

The administration of Hyderabad had begun crumbling for the last few years, and eventually, as the Nizam gave in to pressure, the Razakar movement arose. This was a private militia organised by Syed Qasim Razvi that opposed cessation to India and is believed to have indulged in violence and other monstrous crimes.

Eventually, in September 1948, the Razakars were quelled after the Indian Army got involved. For all intents and purposes, Hyderabad because free from the rule of the Nizam on September 17, and was eventually merged into India. In modern times, this day is celebrated by many as Hyderabad Liberation Day.