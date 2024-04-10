BJP Bardhaman-Durgapur Candidate Dilip Ghosh Slams TMC, Calls Governor ‘Kaka’

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

After calling Election Commission of India (ECI) ‘Meshomoshai’ (uncle), BJP Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh now called Governor ‘Kaka’ (uncle) while slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Talking to the media, Ghosh said, “TMC used to say that BJP controls ECI and that the Raj Bhavan has become the office of BJP.They (TMC) should come out and meet the people. Are they ashamed of coming in front of the people? If anything is happening, they are running to Meshomoshai (uncle) and kaka (uncle) for help.”

Read Also Pro TMC Forum Of Academics Slam Governor Bose For Demanding Education Minister's Removal

On Monday the situation became tense in Durgapur in West Burdwan after scuffle broke out between the BJP and TMC workers during Ghosh’s ‘chai pe charcha’. A group of local TMC activists started shouting “go back” slogans as soon as he reached the location which provoked the BJP supporters.

The BJP cadres accompanying Ghosh started shouting counter slogans terming TMC members as thieves. Taking a hint from the incident, Ghosh on Tuesday was also seen carrying a stick in his hand during his morning walk. Asked about the stick, Ghosh sarcastically said, “It's a precaution to avoid untoward incident”.