BJP-Backed Independent Parimal Nathwani Files Rajya Sabha Nomination In Jharkhand, Eyes Cross-Voting Support |

Ranchi: Industrialist Parimal Nathwani on Monday filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand as an Independent candidate with the support of BJP MLAs.

JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha also filed their nominations in the presence of chief minister Hemant Soren.

Nathwani is a three-time Rajya Sabha member. While he won Rajya Sabha elections as an Independent candidate in 2008 and 2014, he won RS polls as YSR Congress candidate from Andhra Pradesh in 2020. He is Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

After filing his nomination, Nathwani said: “I have also contested earlier as an Independent and won the seat. MLAs from across the party line have been supporting me and will back me up this time, too. I do not need to force anybody, and I believe that I will win on my own on the basis of the works done by me in the past.”

He said he was one hundred per cent confident that MLAs across the party line would vote for him, leading to his victory. While referring to his 2014 victory as an Independent, Nathwani said it was his work that earned him the mandate, and he believed the same would repeat this time too.

Nathwani said that he has previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand in 2008 and 2014 and has worked in almost every sector. “I have never been an outsider as I have made Jharkhand my ‘Karmbhoomi’ (workplace), therefore, given a chance, I will work more than what I have done earlier,” said Nathwani.

Earlier, before filing his nomination, a meeting of BJP MLAs was also held at the residence of BJP Chief Whip, Naveen Jaiswal. Nathwani also reached there and met the leaders present.

The grand alliance has a total of 56 MLAs. Of these, 34 belong to the JMM. Winning a single seat requires 28 votes; thus, a JMM victory in one seat is assured.

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After casting 28 first-preference votes for the JMM candidate, six votes will remain surplus.

Congress has 16 MLAs in the Assembly. Additionally, there are four RJD MLAs and two CPI(ML) MLAs. If all remain united, a Congress victory is certain.

Within the NDA fold, BJP holds 21 votes, while AJSU, JD(U), and LJP hold one vote each, making a total of 24 votes. This leaves them four votes short of victory; however, Nathwani could win if cross-voting takes place.