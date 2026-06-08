TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan Arrested While Fleeing To Nepal With Family | File Pic

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s ‘Pushpa’ alias Jahangir Khan on Monday got arrested while he was fleeing to Nepal along with his wife and son.

Khan was arrested near the Nepal border in connection with seven FIRs, including allegations of tampering with EVMs during the Assembly election following which Election Commission of India (ECI) had instructed a bypoll at Falta constituency in south 24 parganas.

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Notably, ahead of the bypoll Khan praising Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had stepped down from his candidature.

Khan before the Assembly election had slammed police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, known as ‘Singham’, by calling himself ‘Pushpa’.

Incidentally, Khan’s arrest came after the Calcutta High Court refused to extend relief and withdrew the interim protection after the bypoll.