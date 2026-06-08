20 Rebel TMC MPs Meet BJP Leaders In New Delhi, Signal Support For NDA

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: At a time when former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the national capital to attend I.N.D.I.A bloc’s meeting on Monday, 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs held separate meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leader Bhupendra Yadav and are ready to support NDA by creating a separate bloc.

According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Dev were also present at that meeting.

Talking to the media, ‘Rebel’ TMC MP of Burdwan (East) Sharmila Sarkar spoke about the development and mentioned that the ‘rebel’ MPs want to work for the people but in a separate bloc.

“I love Mamata Banerjee for whom I had joined TMC in 2024. Just when I was going for my campaigns I had learnt about the syndicate rule within TMC but I had never opened my mouth. I knew very little about the corruption than what is being opened now. I had resigned from my job to join TMC but had never got any help for furthering my work,” complained Sarkar.

According to sources, TMC Lok Sabha MPs Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Jagadish Chandra Basunia, Kalipada Soren Arup Chakraborty, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy along with others had joined the ‘rebel’ MP group.

Notably, till the time of reporting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with the ‘rebel’ MP group is holding a meeting at Satabdi Roy’s residence at the national capital.

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“BJP is calling the opposition to participate in the administrative review meeting which never happened when TMC was in power. Many manipulations happened earlier as if I had written about some problem addressing Abhishek Banerjee against someone, later I found that my letter had reached against whom I had written,” further mentioned the Burdwan (East) TMC MP.

Meanwhile, former Mayor of KMC and former TMC MLA Firhad Hakim met ‘rebel’ TMC MLA and LoP Raitabrata Banerjee at the state assembly but didn’t speak about the development.