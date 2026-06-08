TMC Suffers Fresh Blow As Sukendu Sekhar Ray Resigns From Party & Rajya Sabha, Alleges 'Misuse Of Power' | X

Kolkata: In a big jolt for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukendu Sekhar Ray on Monday had resigned from both Rajya Sabha MP post and from the party.

Talking to the media, Ray said that he had understood before that TMC would collapse.

“During RG Kar rape and murder incident people didn’t want such things to continue. I was sidelined as I have protested separately on this incident. I had sought custodial interrogation of the police commissioner and the principal of RG Kar. I still believe they had the main role in tampering with the evidence. Manoj Verma was removed but to a higher post,” said Ray.

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Ray also mentioned that TMC had ‘misused’ its power.

“I had resigned from the Rajya Sabha MP post even though I had the term till 2029. If I am not continuing with this party what is the use of keeping the post? The misuse of power led to this collapse and it was bound to happen. So, I have sent my resignation to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha and to TMC Supremo,” further mentioned the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Notably, following the poll debacle of the TMC in the 2026 election, in the 2026 elections, Ray openly expressed dissatisfaction through social media posts and had strongly criticised the party over issues related to corruption.

Meanwhile, senior TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said that he would continue with the TMC.