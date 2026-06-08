Viral Video Shows Ambulance Staff Using Hammer To Open Oxygen Cylinder In Moradabad

A video allegedly showing poor emergency medical arrangements in a government ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism and raising concerns about the state of healthcare services.

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The video reportedly shows a patient being transported in a government ambulance without oxygen support despite the presence of an oxygen cylinder inside the vehicle. According to the person accompanying the patient, the ambulance had been on the road for nearly an hour, but oxygen could not be administered because the cylinder's lock failed to open.

In the footage, an ambulance attendant can be seen attempting to open the oxygen cylinder's lock by striking it with a hammer. The patient's attendant, who recorded the video, can be heard expressing frustration over the delay in providing oxygen to the patient. The incident has sparked questions about the maintenance and readiness of emergency medical equipment used in government ambulances.

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The viral video has prompted widespread reactions on social media, with many users questioning accountability within the healthcare system. One user remarked that there should be someone responsible for conducting regular audits of ambulances and ensuring that all life-saving equipment remains functional. Another user questioned who would be held accountable if the patient had suffered any harm due to the delay in oxygen support.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on emergency healthcare infrastructure and the condition of ambulance services in Uttar Pradesh. While officials have yet to issue a detailed response regarding the video, the episode has fueled public debate over the maintenance of critical medical equipment and the effectiveness of emergency response systems.