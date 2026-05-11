Broken Ambulance Service Troubles Rural Patients In Bagh | Fp Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Patients visiting the Community Health Centre in Bagh are facing serious inconvenience as the Sanjeevani 108 ambulance service has reportedly remained unavailable for nearly a month due to a mechanical fault.

Residents said emergency patients are being forced to arrange private vehicles to reach hospitals, causing additional financial burden and delays in treatment. Villagers from remote tribal areas are said to be the worst affected by the absence of the ambulance service.

Chandu Risawala, chairman of the Janpad Health Committee in Bagh, alleged that the prolonged breakdown of the ambulance has created difficulties for poor patients requiring emergency medical assistance.

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He said health officials should have informed higher authorities and ensured immediate repair or replacement of the vehicle.

He further alleged that the contractor company was delaying repairs while rural residents continued to suffer due to the lack of emergency transport facilities.

Meanwhile, the district manager of Jai Ambe Emergency Service Anil Nimboli, said the ambulance had been sent to Rajgarh for repairs and would likely be made available at Bagh hospital within the next two days.