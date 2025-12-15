 BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls | Photo by BL SONI

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decisively initiated its strategic planning for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, appointing national vice oresident Baijayant Panda as the Election In-Charge. Panda was also Assam in charge earlier.

This high-profile, early move, ratified by Party National President J.P. Nadda, aims to secure a third consecutive government for the NDA in the critical Northeastern state.

​Panda, a four-time former Member of Parliament with a strong background in corporate and national policy, will be supported by a geographically diverse team of Co-In-Charges ​Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and ​Darshana Ben Jardosh, former Union Minister and MP from Gujarat.

To initiate campaign and strategic development well in advance and ​booth-level mobilisation, and sharpening the organizational machinery at the grassroots the ruling party took early decisions.

The new election team is tasked with overseeing all aspects of the campaign, including candidate selection and overall poll management, in direct coordination with the Assam BJP unit.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately welcomed the decision, stating his confidence in the party's trajectory:

​"We are confident that under Panda ji’s guidance, the NDA will secure a historic third consecutive mandate to serve the people of Assam.”, Sarma posted on social media.

