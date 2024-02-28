BJP Alleges Congress Workers Chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Winning Karnataka Rajya Sabha Elections; Probe Underway After Video Goes Viral

X/ Canva

The Bhartiya Janata has claimed that supporters of the Congress party chanted slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after it won the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka while celebrating the victory of the party member Naseer Hussain on Tuesday. BJP has also filed a complaint regarding the matter. Although, Congress has denied all the allegations made by the BJP.

BJP Leaders Slam Supporters Of Nasir Hussain, Allegations Begin

Soon after the results were announced, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of Congress workers celebrating Hussain's win, alleging that "Pakistan Zindabad" was being raised. Thereby, many other BJP leaders, including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Karnataka leader CT Ravi, shared the video on social media with the same allegations. The video posted by the BJP leaders quickly went viral on social media.

Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised after Congress’s Naseer Hussein, political secretary of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.



Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/uh49RignSf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 27, 2024

Allegations Escalate To Filing Complaint By BJP Karnataka Unit

The Karnataka BJP unit has now lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station and the claims are that the supporters of RS member Nasir Hussain chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Karnataka BJP filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha Police Station alleging that the supporters of Syed Nasir Hussain, the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, raised the pro-Pakistan slogan at Vidhana Soudha. pic.twitter.com/jXdU1n56ju — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

"It was as if these supporters of Nasir Hussain shouted those slogans of PAKISTAN ZINDABAD hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Nasir Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India," the complaint read.

As per the complaint, the incident took place within the legislative premises of Karnataka. BJP also alleged that Rajya Sabha member Nasir Hussain prompted pro-Pakistan slogans and it eventually raised doubts about his loyalty to either the Indian Parliament or the Pakistani Parliament.

Read Also Karnataka Chief Minister Launches Annapoorna Morning Nutrition Programme in Government Schools

Rajya Sabha Member Nasir Hussain Clarifies Allegations

Amid all the allegations by the BJP, Nasir Hussain clarified himself through social media platform X, posting a video Nasir said that his supporters were chanting 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad' and 'Congress Party Zindabad' and that he did not hear any 'Pakistan Zindabad' chants.

Clarification on today's incident pic.twitter.com/cJuiYCU3H1 — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain,MP Rajya Sabha (@NasirHussainINC) February 27, 2024

Nasir also questioned the authenticity of the video and the individual of chanting Pakistan slogans. He also asserted that the slogans were chanted in his presence.

Massive Protest Showdown By BJP In Bengaluru

Followed by this banter post the Raja Sabha elections yesterday, BJP today launched a protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP workers hold protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/nhQcCsQAmZ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Rajya Sabha Election Results In Karnataka, Blow To BJP

In a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) coalition, the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka saw a unexpected turn with cross-voting and forbearance a result for losing the coilation seat. D Kupendra Reddy, the coalition's candidate, slightly missed securing a seat in the Upper House by a margin of nine votes.

The elected candidates to the Rajya Sabha were Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain, and GC Chandrashekar from the Congress, along with BJP leader Narayansa Bhandage. Ajay and Syed Hussain received 47 votes each, Chandrashekar obtained 45 votes, and Narayan secured 47 votes. In contrast, Kupendra Reddy managed to gather only 36 votes.