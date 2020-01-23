BJP, AAP should hang their heads in shame: Jaiveer Shergill

New Delhi: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday reacted on Nirbhaya's mother's allegation against BJP and AAP of playing politics and said both the parties should hang their heads in shame as they are not seriously committed to the issue of woman security and justice to the family of the victim.

"AAP and BJP must hang their heads in shame for rubbing salt on the wounds of the family of Nirbhaya for playing petty politics over such a serious issue which jolted the conscience of the entire nation," the Congress leader told ANI here.

Shergill remarked that both the parties are in desperation and blinded by vote bank politics.

"BJP and AAP desperation and frustration that they are only blinded by vote bank politics and seriously not committed to the issue of woman security and justice to the family of the victim," he added.

Reportedly, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday accused BJP and AAP of playing politics and alleged that the hanging of convicts of 2012 gang-rape case which was scheduled to take place on January 22, is being deliberately postponed.