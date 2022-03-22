Birbhum violence: Jagdeep Dhankhar says Mamata Banerjee failed to maintain law and order, she hits back

Kolkata: A new slugfest started between the state government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after eight people were charred to death in Birbhum’s Rampurhat area.

After the Governor slammed the state government over alleged deterioration of law and order, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Governor stating that she is ‘unhappy’ with Dhankhar’s comments.

“It is highly improper to make sweeping and uncalled for statements instead of paving the way for impartial investigation. This is highly unfortunate and unbecoming of a person holding such a dignified constitutional post,” read a part of the letter.

Mamata also slammed Dhankhar and said that he remains ‘silent’ when ‘much more henious’ incidents happen in BJP-ruled states.

Earlier this day, Dhankhar slammed the state government and claimed that the Trinamool Congress government had ‘failed’ to maintain law and order in the state.

“The state government should rise above the party and maintain law and order. It is very unfortunate to see such an incident. I have sought reports from the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi,” said Dhankhar.

Later taking to Twitter, Dhankhar wrote, “Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from the Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved.”

Slamming the BJP led central government, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the Ministry of Home Affairs did not send a team to investigate any untoward incidents that took place in BJP-ruled states.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:23 PM IST