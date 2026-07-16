Bihar's 'Snake Friend' Janaki Devi Bitten By Cobra During Rescue Operation, Undergoing Treatment In Nepal

A renowned snake rescuer from Bihar's West Champaran district was bitten by a venomous cobra while attempting to rescue a 10-foot-long snake that had entered a house in Valmikinagar, highlighting the increased risk of snake encounters during the monsoon season.

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The incident took place in Vishaha village under Valmikinagar police station limits, where panic spread after a massive cobra slithered into the home of a resident identified as Munnilal. Frightened family members rushed out of the house, while neighbours gathered after hearing their cries. The sight of the giant venomous snake triggered fear across the locality.

Rescue turns tragic

On receiving information, Janaki Devi, a well-known local snake rescuer popularly known as 'Sarp Mitra', reached the spot to safely capture the reptile. Owing to the cobra's extraordinary length, she held its hood firmly in one hand while draping the rest of its body around her neck before taking it for release into the nearby Valmikinagar forest. The rescue was completed without any harm to residents or the snake.

However, during another rescue operation involving a giant cobra, the reptile suddenly turned aggressive and bit Janaki Devi. Her condition deteriorated within minutes, prompting locals to rush her to a snakebite treatment centre in Triveni, Nepal, where she is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

Widely respected rescuer

Janaki Devi has earned widespread recognition across the Valmikinagar region for rescuing venomous snakes from homes, farms and public places. According to local residents, she has safely rescued nearly 2,000 snakes over the past several years, preventing numerous potential tragedies while ensuring the reptiles are released back into the wild.

The Forest Department has cautioned that rising river levels and waterlogging in forests, caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal and Bihar, are forcing snakes and other wildlife into residential areas in search of safer shelter. Officials have urged people to remain vigilant, keep their surroundings clean, and immediately inform the Forest Department or trained snake rescuers instead of attempting to kill or handle snakes themselves.

Appeal for vigilance

The incident has sparked concern across Valmikinagar, with residents and social organisations praying for Janaki Devi's speedy recovery while praising her longstanding contribution to wildlife conservation and public safety.