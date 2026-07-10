15-Feet-Long Python Triggers Panic In MP’s Chhatarpur, Rescued by Snake Catcher -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-feet-long python, almost triple the average height of a human, was spotted in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday, spreading panic among residents.

According to information, the incident was reported in Putri Kheda village under the Ghuwara-Bhagwan police station area, which is said to be a populated area.

The python was around 15 feet long and weighed nearly 25 kg.

Watch the video here:

A video of the python and the snake catcher rescuing it has also surfaced on social media. In the video, residents could be seen panicking and expressing amazement at the sight of such a long snake.

As soon as villagers spotted the giant snake, fear gripped the area and many people moved to safer places. Local snake rescuer Amar Singh Lodhi reached the spot after receiving information about the python.

After a careful effort, Lodhi successfully rescued the python. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot and watched the rescue operation.

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With the help of the Forest Department team, the python was later released safely into a dense forest area away from human settlements. After the reptile was moved to a safe location, villagers heaved a sigh of relief.

Snake rescuer Amar Singh Lodhi urged people not to panic or harm snakes and other wildlife if they are spotted near homes or villages.

He advised residents to immediately inform the Forest Department or trained snake rescuers to ensure the safety of both humans and animals.

Monsoon also brings reptile sightings

Every year during the monsoon season, reptiles often emerge from their natural habitats and enter residential areas, causing panic among residents.

People are advised to stay calm in such situations, avoid approaching or handling reptiles, and immediately contact trained snake rescuers or wildlife experts for assistance.