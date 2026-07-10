5-Feet-Long 'Vasuki Naga' Found Coiled Near Lord Shiva's Idol In Sagar Temple, Leaves Devotees Amazed

5-Feet-Long Venemous Snake Found Coiled Near Lord Shiva's Idol In Sagar Temple |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only three weeks ahead of auspicious Shravan month, a 5-foot-long venomous snake was found coiled near the idol of Lord Shiva at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

The incident created a sensation at the temple. Amazed by the scene, some devotees said it appeared like 'Vasuki Naga on earth finding solace near Lord Shiva himself.'

According to information, the incident took place at a Devi temple near Baheria Chowk in Sagar city, where the snake reportedly stayed beside the idol throughout the night.

It is said that the snake entered the temple during the night and first moved near the idols of Goddess and Lord Hanuman. It later reached the idol of Lord Shiva and sat there in a coiled position-- just like how a metallic snake coils around a Shivling.

The serpent remained inside the temple for several hours without anyone noticing its presence.

The next morning, when the priest and devotees arrived for daily prayers, they were shocked to see the snake near the feet of Lord Shiva.

The sight created panic among devotees, with some people stepping away from the temple out of fear, while others viewed the incident as a matter of religious significance.

A crowd gathered outside the temple as people took pictures of the snake on their mobile phones. The stills later went viral on social media.

Snake catcher rescues reptile

A snake catcher was called to the spot and safely rescued the reptile from the temple premises.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the regular pooja was conducted after the rescue.

Lord Shiva and Vasuki Naga

In Hindu mythology, snakes are deeply associated with Lord Shiva. The serpent Vasuki Naga around Shiva’s neck symbolises power, protection, control over fear and his connection with nature.

It is also linked to kundalini energy, representing transformation, wisdom and the cycle of life and rebirth.

Monsoon brings reptiles out

Every year during the monsoon season, reptiles come out of their habitats and enter houses, leaving residents in panic. In such cases, residents are advised to remain calm and contact a snake catcher immediately.