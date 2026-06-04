'It Was Well Fed At Minister's Place,' Expert Jokes After Catching 7-Foot Snake From MP Minister Dilip Ahirwar's Bungalow In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

'It Was Well Fed At Minister's Place,' Expert Jokes After Catching 7-Foot Snake From MP Minister Dilip Ahirwar's House In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic broke out at the bungalow of Madhya Pradesh Minister Dilip Ahirwar on Thursday morning after a large snake was spotted inside the premises.

The incident occurred around 10 am at the minister's residence on Saura Road in Chhatarpur.

According to information, the snake was around 7 to 8 feet long, causing concern among people present at the bungalow.

After spotting the huge reptile, the minister’s nephew, Dheeraj Ahirwar, informed local snake rescuer Akash Singh Rathore. He quickly reached the spot and safely rescued the snake within a few minutes.

Watch the video here:

A video of the entire rescue operation also surfaced on social media, in which the snake rescuer could be seen handling the reptile professionally and smoothly.

As he pulled out the snake from the drainage, the local residents got even more terrified seeing such a long snake.

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‘It was well fed from Ministers house’

Speaking about the operation, Akash said the snake was large and powerful, but it was caught safely in about five minutes. The reptile was later released into a forest area away from human habitation.

During the rescue, the snake rescuer jokingly remarked, "Bohot acche ghar ka, mantri ji ke ghar ka khata-peets saap hai bhaiya ye....(It is a well-fed snake from the minister’s house),” which made the onlookers burst into a laughter.

The rescue brought relief to those present at the bungalow. Akash also said that snakes often enter residential areas during the summer and monsoon seasons in search of shelter or food.

He clarified that the snake was a wild species and was released safely without causing any harm.

Experts have advised people not to panic if they spot a snake and to immediately contact trained snake rescuers or the forest department.

No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.