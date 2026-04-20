Snake Spotted On ICU Window At Sagar District Hospital, VIDE Captures Panic Among Patients

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread inside the ICU ward of the Sagar District Hospital after a snake was spotted near a window of the ward.

A video of the incident was surfaced on Sunday, which is now taking rounds on social media.

In the video, the snake can be clearly seen resting on the window of the ICU ward. People inside the ward can be seen recording the video on their mobile phones while watching the snake from a distance.

Some patients and attendants appear visibly frightened and can be seen standing near their beds and looking towards the window.

Watch the video below :

The incident created fear among patients and their family members present inside the sensitive hospital area.

According to information, the snake suddenly appeared near a window of the ICU ward. As soon as people inside the ward noticed it, panic spread among patients and attendants.

Some attendants reportedly stepped out of the ward due to fear, while others stayed inside but can be seen keeping a safe distance from the window.

The video shows a clear panic-like situation inside the ward as people discuss the presence of the snake.

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Many attendants said that such incidents should not happen inside a sensitive area like an ICU ward, where patients are already in critical condition. Infact, tight security is a must in such places.

People on social media reacted strongly after the video appeared online, raising questions about safety at the Sagar District Hospital.

Many users expressed anger and said that a snake inside an ICU ward is dangerous. They also spoke about the fear and risk patients and their families must have faced.

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Hospital staff were informed about the snake soon after it was spotted.

Authorities are expected to take necessary steps to safely remove the snake and ensure that such incidents do not repeat.