Young Man Bitten While Attempting To Catch Snake In Surat: Here's What Happened Next; Viral Video Sparks Safety Debate

A shocking video from Surat has gone viral across social media platforms, leaving viewers both alarmed and concerned about risky wildlife encounters. The clip shows a young man attempting to capture a snake inside a residential house without any protective gear or professional support, a decision that quickly turned dangerous.

Attempt to catch snake goes wrong

According to viral footage circulating online, the man, identified as Sachin, tried to remove a snake that had entered a home while several people stood nearby watching. Confidently approaching the reptile, he attempted to grab it and take it outside.

However, within seconds, the situation escalated. The snake suddenly turned aggressive, repeatedly striking toward him. Amid panic and confusion, the reptile managed to bite the young man, forcing him to immediately release it and run out of the house. The frightened snake also fled the scene, creating chaos among onlookers.

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Snake identified as rat snake

Reports suggest that the reptile involved was a rat snake, a non-venomous species commonly found in urban and semi-urban parts of India. Although rat snakes are not poisonous, wildlife experts warn that their bites can still cause deep wounds, bacterial infection, swelling, and severe pain if untreated.

Rat snakes often enter homes in search of food such as rodents, especially during warmer months or monsoon seasons when human–wildlife encounters increase.

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Viral video triggers strong reactions online

The video was widely shared on social media platform X and quickly attracted thousands of views and comments. Many users criticised the risky behaviour, pointing out how social media trends sometimes encourage people to imitate dangerous stunts without proper knowledge.

Some viewers joked that watching wildlife reels makes people believe they are experts, while others stressed that snake handling should only be done by trained rescuers. Several comments highlighted how situations that appear easy online can become life-threatening in real life.

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Experts urge public to avoid handling snakes

Wildlife rescuers and forest officials repeatedly advise citizens not to attempt catching snakes on their own. Even non-venomous snakes may bite when threatened, as self-defence is their natural reaction.

Authorities recommend immediately contacting local snake rescue teams or forest department helplines if a snake is spotted indoors. Maintaining distance, avoiding sudden movements, and keeping crowds away can prevent accidents and protect both humans and wildlife.