8-Foot Snake Spotted Slithering On High-Voltage Power Line In MP's Shivpuri | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A massive 7 to 8-foot-long snake was spotted slithering along a high-voltage power line on the Shivpuri–Kolaras Bypass in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday.

The incident was captured on video, which is now going viral on social media. The video shows the giant snake slowly moving on the power line high above the road, leaving onlookers both surprised and frightened.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to eyewitnesses, the snake continued moving along the high-tension power line for several minutes.

People travelling on the road stopped to watch the unusual sight, and many took out their mobile phones to record videos. Within minutes, a crowd gathered at the spot.

Fortunately, no injuries or accidents were reported. There was also no information about any major disruption to the electricity supply. It is not yet known whether the snake later came down safely from the power line.

Wildlife experts say snakes often come out of their burrows during the monsoon due to waterlogging or in search of food. They may climb trees, walls, electric poles and other structures while moving around.

Authorities have advised people not to approach or try to catch snakes. Instead, they should immediately inform the Forest Department or the concerned officials if they spot one. The viral video has drawn wide attention online, with many calling it a rare and unbelievable sight.