Moving Car Catches Fire Under Jabalpur Railway Underbridge; VIDEO Shows Taking U-Turn As Flames Rise

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car caught fire under the railway underbridge near Madan Mahal station in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The driver quickly jumped out of the vehicle and escaped safely before the fire spread.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the car engulfed in flames under the railway underbridge.

Firefighters can be seen trying to bring the blaze under control, while a large crowd gathered at the spot. Several people stopped to watch the incident as emergency teams carried out the rescue operation.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Moving Car Catches Fire Under Madan Mahal Railway Underbridge In Jabalpur, Driver Jumps Out Safely #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/2R650f3chN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 9, 2026

After receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Railway officials also arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The incident took place under the railway underbridge near Madan Mahal station. No injuries have been reported in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident.

The video from the spot is circulating widely on social media, showing the car engulfed in flames under the underbridge.

Bus Catch Fire In Indore

A bus travelling from Rewa to Indore caught fire on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning after one of its tyres burst near Shipra police station in Indore. It took place at around 11 am. All passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the bus parked on the roadside, completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from it.