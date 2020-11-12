Bihar's first Ramsar site: Kabartal in Begusarai becomes wetland of International importance

Bihar has got its first Ramsar site. With this status, Kabartal in Begusarai has become wetland of International importance.
Ramsar site is an important wetland of the Central Asian Flyway for the population of migratory birds and biodiversity.
With the new addition, now India has 39 Ramsar sites.
The information was shared by Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar today.
All you need to know about Kabartal:
Kabartal Wetland, also known as Kanwar Jheel, covers 2,620 hectares of the Indo-Gangetic plains in the northern Bihar State. The Site is one of 18 wetlands within an extensive floodplain complex; it floods during the monsoon season to a depth of 1.5 metres. This absorption of floodwaters is a vital service in Bihar State where 70% of the land is vulnerable to inundation.
During the dry season, areas of marshland dry out and are used for agriculture. Significant biodiversity is present, with 165 plant species and 394 animal species recorded, including 221 bird species. The Wetland is an important stopover along the Central Asian Flyway, with 58 migratory waterbirds using it to rest and refuel.
