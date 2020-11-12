Bihar's first Ramsar site: Kabartal in Begusarai becomes wetland of International importance

Bihar has got its first Ramsar site. With this status, Kabartal in Begusarai has become wetland of International importance.

Ramsar site is an important wetland of the Central Asian Flyway for the population of migratory birds and biodiversity.

With the new addition, now India has 39 Ramsar sites.

The information was shared by Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar today.