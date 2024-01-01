Bihar Viral Video: Dalit Woman Beaten By Cop In Broad Daylight In Sitamarhi; Police Issues Clarification

Bihar: A shocking incident of violence has come to light in Bihar's Sitamarhi district as a Dalit woman was allegedly beaten by a police officer in broad daylight. The officer was identified as Raj Kishore Singh. The distressing video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread controversy and concern. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday.
Public Assault Caught On Camera
The widely circulated video depicts Singh, in uniform, using a stick to strike the Dalit woman in public, while bystanders witness the disturbing scene. He repeatedly hit her with the stick as she tried to save herself from the assault. Unfortunately, none of the bystanders went in to help the poor woman.
Soon after the video went viral, Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari assured that appropriate action would be taken if the officer is found guilty. The incident raises questions about police conduct and accountability in Bihar.
Political Reaction And Accusations
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the incident, alleging a troubling trend of civilians facing police brutality in Bihar. He pointed out the contrast between the forceful response to commoners and the perceived leniency towards criminals in the state.
Official Explanation Regarding The Incident
Sitamarhi Police swiftly came up with a statement in the matter. The police stated that the action seen in the video allegedly came in a bid to separate two women who were fighting on the street.
Vinod Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), provided a video statement linking the incident to the kidnapping of a girl. He also clarified that the girl had been rescued, but a subsequent clash between the two parties outside the police station led to the use of force to disperse the crowd.