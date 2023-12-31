 Bihar Video: Truck Carrying Train Coach In Bhagalpur Loses Balance On 'Ulta Pul'; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Video: Truck Carrying Train Coach In Bhagalpur Loses Balance On 'Ulta Pul'; No Injuries Reported

Bihar Video: Truck Carrying Train Coach In Bhagalpur Loses Balance On 'Ulta Pul'; No Injuries Reported

The truck was carrying a coach of Indian Railways when it met with an accident. The accident reportedly took place due to brake failure.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident on Ulta pul in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday (December 31) | ANI

Bhagalpur: In yet another strange incident of its kind, a truck carrying a train coach met with an accident on Ulta pul in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday (December 31).

The truck was carrying a coach of Indian Railways when it met with an accident. The accident reportedly took place due to brake failure.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Users had hilarious responses to the video.

"Few years ago the same Ulta Pul fell on a Train coach, so now the coach took revenge by falling on the ulta pul," said an user.

"Why such train coaches cannot be transported thru a freight corridor?" asked a user.

Scrap Airplane Gets Stuck Under Bridge

In a bizarre incident that happened on Friday (December 29), a scrap airplane that was being transported from Mumbai to Assam got stuck under a bridge in Bihar's Motihari on Friday morning.

The incident soon became a spectacle for locals who gathered in large numbers to see the 'plane' wedged under the bridge.

Videos of the incident were circulated on social media. It showed the body of the flight being jammed beneath the Piprakothi bridge, affecting the traffic of the area.

The incident was widely reported and commented upon.

"Bihar never fails to surprise!" a user exclaimed.

Read Also
Watch: Scrap Airplane En Route From Mumbai To Assam Gets Stuck Under Bridge In Bihar's Motihari
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Video: Truck Carrying Train Coach In Bhagalpur Loses Balance On 'Ulta Pul'; No Injuries...

Bihar Video: Truck Carrying Train Coach In Bhagalpur Loses Balance On 'Ulta Pul'; No Injuries...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 31-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 31-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Car On Fire! Hyundai i20 Vehicle Goes Up In Flames In Delhi's Hari Nagar, Shows Video

Car On Fire! Hyundai i20 Vehicle Goes Up In Flames In Delhi's Hari Nagar, Shows Video

VHP Sounds Alarm Over QR Code Scam To Loot Devotees In Ram Mandir's Name

VHP Sounds Alarm Over QR Code Scam To Loot Devotees In Ram Mandir's Name

R-Day Parade 2024: Punjab, Bengal Tableaus Didn't Align With 'Broader Theme', Say MoD Sources

R-Day Parade 2024: Punjab, Bengal Tableaus Didn't Align With 'Broader Theme', Say MoD Sources