Bihar Video: Truck Carrying Train Coach In Bhagalpur Loses Balance On 'Ulta Pul'; No Injuries Reported

Bhagalpur: In yet another strange incident of its kind, a truck carrying a train coach met with an accident on Ulta pul in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday (December 31).

The truck was carrying a coach of Indian Railways when it met with an accident. The accident reportedly took place due to brake failure.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Scrap Airplane Gets Stuck Under Bridge

In a bizarre incident that happened on Friday (December 29), a scrap airplane that was being transported from Mumbai to Assam got stuck under a bridge in Bihar's Motihari on Friday morning.

The incident soon became a spectacle for locals who gathered in large numbers to see the 'plane' wedged under the bridge.

Videos of the incident were circulated on social media. It showed the body of the flight being jammed beneath the Piprakothi bridge, affecting the traffic of the area.

The incident was widely reported and commented upon.

