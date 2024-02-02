Bihar Video: Students Arrive Late For Inter Exam, Resort To Hooligasim After Being Denied Entry In Chhapra

Bihar Video: Students Arrive Late For Inter Exam, Resort To Hooligasim After Being Denied Entry | X

A shocking video from BIhar's Chhapra is doing rounds on social media where students of the Bihar Intermediate Examination arrived late and were denied entry inside the exam hall. The crowd of students was seen jumping, climbing the wall to enter the hall any way. The crowd also tried to break open the gate when the security guard actually brandished his gun in the bid to control the crowd.

Students tried to enter the exam centre for 12th Boards after 9 o’clock in Bihar.



The administrative board stated that students should reach the exam centre thirty minutes before the test's commencement. Even then, a few students arrived late and caused a commotion when they were denied access to take the test.

Similar scenes across various parts of Bihar

Similar such incidents were reported in several other parts of BIhar where exams were being conducted. Students resorted to hooliganism despite reaching the exam centres way too late. Authorities have said that strict action will be taken against the students.

Students arrived late at Christ Church Girls High School in Bhagalpur could not appear for the exam in the first shift. A similar scene was witnessed there where the students tried to break open gates, break all laws and somehow barge into the centres. They even resorted to stone pelting and other violent activities.

In Muzaffarpur too, students tried to jump over the wall when asked to go back as they were late. In the Bikramganj area of Rohtas, students of Nagendra Jha Women's College started also tried to take law in hands and forcefully tried to entre the exam hall.