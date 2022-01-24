Bihar: Tourism Minister's son Babloo Kumar, 6 others booked for opening fire on children playing cricket

Babloo Kumar, son of Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad Shah, and his six friends have been booked under the Arms Act for causing injuries to his neighbours at Haldia village in West Champaran.

A sub-divisional police officer of Bettiah, Mukul Parimal Pandey, said the mother of Niranjan Kumar, who was injured in the alleged attack by the minister's son and his friends lodged a complaint against the son who is also an MLA of BJP from Nautan constituency.

On Sunday, some children were playing cricket on the ground which the minister claimed was his property, they were attacked by the minister's son, his cousin and friends who were carrying rifles and pistols.

During the attack, a few were injured while at least six of them were admitted to Bettiah government medical college hospital.

The police seized rifles and pistols including the Scorpio Vehicle of the minister. Minister's son had gone to the village ground in the vehicle which carried the minister's nameplate.

Tourism minister today alleged that the mob had snatched rifle and pistol from his son who had gone to persuade the encroachers on his land.

Deputy chief minister Ms Renu Devi, who is also from West Champaran on Monday, said police would arrest the son of the minister if he was found involved in the crime after investigation.

SDPO said police have recorded the statement of the injured and investigation is being carried out.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:19 PM IST