 VIDEO: Tejashwi Yadav's Convoy Meets With Tragic Accident Near Bihar's Belauri; Driver Killed, Several Others Injured
Additionally, four civilians traveling in the other car are also injured. All 10 injured have been admitted to JMCH for treatment, with the condition of five being reported as serious.

Updated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
article-image

Near Belauri in the jurisdiction of Purnia's police station, a severe collision occurred today between a scout vehicle accompanying Bihar Legislative Assembly's opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy and a civilian car. The driver of the escort vehicle, Mohammad Halim, died on the spot in this incident, while 6 police personnel sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, SP Upendranath Verma reached JMCH, where he instructed the doctors regarding the appropriate treatment for all the injured. SP Upendranath Verma stated that a collision occurred between the escort vehicle and the car. In this incident, one person died, and several others, including 6 police personnel, were injured.

article-image

It is reported that today, during the Jan Vishwas Yatra, Tejashwi Yadav's convoy was passing through Belauri in Purnia. This scout vehicle was also part of the convoy. The vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road on the Purnia-Katihar four-lane highway, resulting in a severe collision with a red civilian car coming from the Katihar side. This led to a major accident.

