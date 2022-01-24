Bihar: Students stage sit-in protest at Patna railway station against inaccurate Railway Recruitment Board exam results

While thousands of students all around India took to social media to protest the inaccurate results released by the Railway Ministry for Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories, the students in Bihar who appeared for the exam staged a protest against the results at Patna railway station.

The candidates alleged that the department raised the cut-off bar for the exam, thereby selecting fewer than promised candidates. Moreover, they expressed anguish that a single candidate was chosen for several positions.

The students at Patna railway station staged a sit-in protest on the railway tracks halting the movement of trains for almost five hours.

Police teams were sent to the protesting site to disperse the students and resume the train operation which went on for hours.

Speaking to news agency ANI Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh said that the protestors stopped the train movement for almost 5 hours. He assured that action will be taken against the main culprits who were leading the students.

"They (protesters) stopped the train for almost 5 hours, this is not the way to resolve any issue. We'll take action against the main culprits & register cases against them," said the DM.

"Protesters have been removed from the railway station," he added.

The RRB NTPC aspirants said that over 75 lakh aspirants took the exam, and merely 2.5 lakh have qualified for the next level, out of which most of them are graduates, instead of 10th and 12th pass.

RRB NTPC result 2021 for CBT 1 exam were released on 15th Jan 2022 for shortlisting candidates for the CBT-2 exam.

Meanwhile, The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC 2021 exam dates for CBT 2 on the official website - www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC computer-based test (2nd stage) will be conducted in a single phase from February 15 to 19, 2022. Earlier, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was expected to be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022. Candidates can also download the official notification regarding the RRB NTPC exam dates 2021 from the respective regional websites.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:04 PM IST