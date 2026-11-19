Bihar STF Busts Dubai-Linked Betting Syndicate, ₹88.52 Crore Routed through 44 Accounts | File Pic

Patna: The Bihar Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday busted an alleged Dubai-linked online betting syndicate by arresting six people, including its suspected kingpin, and uncovering transactions worth Rs 88.52 crore through 44 mule bank accounts, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF, Patna Police, cyber police and teams from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, along with bank representatives, conducted coordinated raids at 16 locations across five states.

The six arrests were made in Ranchi, Patna and Danapur. Alleged gang leader Sandeep Kumar Gupta and Lovely Priya were arrested in Ranchi; Mandeep Singh alias Goldy was picked up from Patrakar Nagar in Patna; and Kaushal Kumar, Changu and Monu Kumar alias Mangu were arrested from Meridian Enclave in Danapur. Another 37 suspects were detained for questioning in Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata and Prayagraj.

The case was registered at Patna Cyber Police Station on November 17. The raids covered seven locations in Patna, two in Kolkata, three in Delhi, one in Ghaziabad, two in Prayagraj and one in Ranchi. Further searches were underway in Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

STF DG Kundan Krishnan said the alleged kingpin was operating from Dubai using foreign-hosted servers, while members promoted betting platforms through social media.

Police seized Rs 22 lakh in cash, over 300 ATM and credit cards, more than 100 mobile phones, five laptops, six tablets, around 500 grams of gold jewellery, watches, SIM cards and other electronic devices.

Investigators said the syndicate operated betting websites and gaming applications, allegedly luring users, including minors, with promises of easy money. Members used WhatsApp to guide users and shared bank details and QR codes for deposits. Shell companies and accounts opened in other individuals' names were allegedly used to conceal the actual beneficiaries.

Users were initially allowed to win money to build confidence before being encouraged to place bigger bets. They subsequently allegedly suffered losses or were denied payouts.

The 44 identified mule accounts received around Rs 88.52 crore and recorded debits of approximately Rs 87.62 crore. Nearly 99 per cent of the funds were transferred elsewhere, indicating systematic layering of transactions, the STF said.

Investigators are tracing the financial trail, examining possible money-laundering links and identifying other members of the network.

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