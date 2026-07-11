Bihar Shocker: Wedding Clash Over Mutton vs Chicken Row At Saharsa Nikah Leaves 7 Injured; Police Launch Probe | Video | X

Patna: A day after a violent clash broke out during a 'Nikah (wedding)' ceremony in Bihar's Saharsa district, police on Friday launched an investigation into the incident.

The clash occurred in Rajanpur village under the Mahishi block, where family members of the bride and groom, allegedly came to blows following a dispute over food served at the wedding feast.

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According to preliminary information, the wedding of Md. Abdullah alias Chand, son of Md. Anwar of Baluapar (Ward No. 12) under the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Municipal Council, had been solemnised with the daughter of Md. Javid (alias Moto) is a resident of Rajanpur village.

The marriage ceremony concluded peacefully at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, after which a meal was served to the wedding guests.

Members of the groom's party allegedly objected, claiming they had been promised mutton but were instead served chicken.

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The disagreement soon escalated from a verbal argument into a physical confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said members of both sides engaged in a violent scuffle involving kicks, punches, and blows with sticks and batons, creating panic at the venue.

More than seven people from the groom's side were injured in the clash.

The injured were identified as Ashik, Irfan, Hasan, Abbas, Jabbar, Atif and Mahboob.

All were taken to the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they received medical treatment.

Md. Irfan, the groom's uncle, alleged that members of the bride's family suddenly attacked the wedding procession after a disagreement over the meal, resulting in injuries to several guests.

The groom's family has indicated that it intends to lodge a formal police complaint.

Police said that preliminary information suggests some members of the bride's side also sustained injuries during the clash.

Investigators are recording statements from both parties to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility.

Following the incident, Saharsa police initiated an enquiry into the matter.

Officials are examining the allegations made by both families and are expected to take further action based on complaints, witness statements, and other evidence.

While the wedding ceremony itself concluded without incident, the dispute during the feast turned a celebratory occasion into a violent confrontation, leaving several people injured and creating tension between the two families.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)