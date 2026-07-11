Two Killed, 14 Injured As Wedding Guest Pickup Overturns In Chhatarpur | Representational image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy after a speeding pickup vehicle carrying wedding guests overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, killing two people and leaving four injured.

According to information, the incident occurred near PM Shri College in the Naugaon area of Chhatarpur district on Friday night.

Two people died on the spot, while 14 others were injured. Four seriously injured victims were referred to the district medical college for further treatment.

The wedding procession was travelling from Bidari village in Tikamgarh district to Atarra in Uttar Pradesh. Around 20 people were travelling in the pickup vehicle (UP 94 AT 3394) when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was driving at high speed and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle reportedly lost control after sudden braking, overturned and fell on the other side of the road.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Kishori Ahirwar (48) and Nitin Ahirwar (17).

Among those injured were the groom’s father Nandlal Ahirwar, along with Santosh, Cheche and Bhajanlal, who suffered serious injuries.

All injured persons were initially taken to the Naugaon Community Health Centre. After primary treatment, four critically injured people were shifted to the district medical college for advanced care.

Dr Nitish Gupta, the duty doctor at Naugaon Community Health Centre, said two people had died before reaching the hospital.

Case registered

A total of 14 injured persons were brought for treatment, of whom 10 were treated at the health centre, while four were referred to the medical college.

After receiving information about the accident, Naugaon police reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, rescued the injured and rushed them to the hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the cause of the accident.