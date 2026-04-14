Caught On CCTV: 2 People Killed, 2 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Roadside Shop In Unnao | X @bstvlive

A horrific video of a road accident in Unnao surfaced on the social media platform X on April 14, leaving viewers stunned by its impact. It resulted in 2 deaths, while 2 others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital for injuries. The chilling CCTV footage shows how a speeding dumper overturned onto 4 people by the roadside.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Navalganj on a relatively quiet road. In the clip, a small roadside shop can be seen outside a building, where the vendor appears to be preparing for the day when, suddenly, a speeding dumper overturns, likely due to the driver’s rash driving, completely destroying the shop. The 2 men were thrown several metres away due to the sheer force of the impact.

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The severity of the accident is evident in the extent of the destruction caused to the shop, as well as the resulting deaths and injuries. As soon as the incident occurred, passers-by rushed to help those affected and took them to a local hospital. Sadly, 2 people lost their lives, while 2 others are receiving treatment for their injuries. The driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered by the police.

6 People Killed In Hapur Road Accident

6 people, including the groom’s father, Yunus Qureshi, were killed and 7 others were injured after a bus carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, around 3 a.m. on Monday. The impact mangled the front of the bus and caused it to overturn, trapping passengers inside. Locals assisted police in rescue efforts and in retrieving the bodies.

The injured were admitted to Hapur Medical College and a community health centre, with several reported to be in critical condition. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said that arrangements are being made to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.