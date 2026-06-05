Truck Carrying 140 Wedding Guests Overturns In Khandwa; 100 Injured, 10 Critical

Over 100 Injured As Wedding Procession Truck Overturns In Khandwa | AI-Generated

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An overloaded truck, carrying 140 wedding guests, lost control and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. The accident occurred on Friday morning in the Aada Kheda forest in Khandwa.

More than 100 members of the wedding party, including men, women, and children, were injured in the accident. Of them, 10 seriously injured people were referred to the district hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was carrying far more passengers than its capacity, over 140 people. It is reported that around 10:30 AM, the driver lost control of the vehicle at the bend in the Aada Kheda forest, causing the truck to overturn by the roadside.

Chaos and screams erupted at the scene following the accident, and nearby villagers rushed to help.

Injured taken to hospital with locals' help

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Khalwa police arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of locals, transported the injured to the Khalwa Community Health Centre using ambulances and private vehicles.

Doctors began treating all the injured; most had sustained injuries to their heads and faces.

Upon learning of the accident, Khalwa Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar also arrived at the Community Health Centre. They inquired about the condition of the injured and reviewed the medical arrangements.

The following individuals were injured in the accident: Sanju Hira (40), Sangeet Prakash (20), Shantilal (son of Chunnu, 45), Magan (son of Bhilya, 70), Kalu (son of Budya, 48), Anil (son of Manikrao, 42), Aradhya (daughter of Rajendra, 9), Akash (son of Shakar, 20), Leela (wife of Nehru, 35), Preeti (daughter of Sanju, 12), Sarojni (daughter of Arun, 17), Nehru (son of Dholiya, 43), Komal (daughter of Saligram, 15), and Golu Kaliram (30)

Accident caused by loss of control at the bend

The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the truck losing control at the bend was the cause of the mishap. 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Overloaded Bolero Plunges Into Ditch In MP's Maihar