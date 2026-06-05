2 Killed, 8 Injured After Overloaded Bolero Plunges Into Ditch In MP's Maihar

2 Killed, 8 Injured As Overloaded Bolero Plunges Into Ditch In MP's Maihar | AI Generated

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): The speeding Bolero vehicle went out of control and fell into a deep ditch on the roadside, resulting in the deaths of a 7-year-old girl and the driver in the accident, while eight people were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar.

Three of them are reported to be in critical condition.

The accident took place late Thursday night on National Highway-30 near the village of Pahadi under the Kotwali police station area of the district.

Driver lost control near Pahadi

Family from Amarpatan had come to Maihar to drop off a relative at the railway station. While returning from the station, the driver lost control of the vehicle near Pahadi village; the Bolero then rolled multiple times before falling into a deep ditch.

Vehicle severely damaged

The accident was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled, trapping the occupants inside. Seven-year-old Julie Patel and 70-year-old driver Bhupendra Patel, both residents of Amarpatan, died on the spot.

Treatment of the injured underway

Eight people are Ritu Patel, Himanshu Patel, Amit Dahiya, Subhadra Patel, Kalpana Patel, Binnu Dahiya, Sachet Patel, and 3-year-old Vedant Dahiya, sustained injuries. All the injured are currently undergoing treatment.

Police arrived at the scene promptly

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kotwali police and local villagers rushed to the site. After a strenuous effort, all the injured were extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

According to the police, the Bolero was carrying more passengers than its capacity allowed.

Road Safety Guideline

Do not overload your vehicles with either luggage or passengers.

Obey all traffic signals, boards and signs.

Adhere to permitted speed limits

Do Not Drink and Drive

Wear seat belts always while in a moving vehicle.

Do not use your cell phones while driving.

Use the Indicator or hand signals while changing lanes.