Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Container Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Vahal Bridge In Ulwe; Driver Absconding

Ulwe Police are searching for a container truck driver who allegedly fled after a fatal accident on Vahal Bridge | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 9, 2026: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding 14-tyre container truck rammed into his two-wheeler from behind on Vahal Bridge in Ulwe on Wednesday night. The container driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled without assisting the victim or informing the police.

According to police, the unidentified victim was riding a Hero motorcycle (MH-12-JP-5743) from Belapur towards Gavhan Phata at around 10.15 pm when the accident occurred.

As he was crossing Vahal Bridge, the container truck (MH-04-FP-0809) hit the motorcycle from behind, throwing the rider onto the road. He then came under the rear right-side wheels of the heavy vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Passers-by immediately alerted emergency services and shifted the injured man to the Panvel Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission. The deceased is believed to be around 25 years old, and his identity is yet to be established.

Driver Absconds After Accident

"A case has been registered against the container driver, who fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle. Teams are working to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Efforts are also underway to establish the identity of the deceased," a police officer from Ulwe Police Station said.

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Ulwe Police have registered a case against the absconding driver under Sections 106(1), 281, 125, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is in progress.

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