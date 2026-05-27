Panvel Tragedy: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Killed After Crashing Into Stationary Truck Allegedly Parked Without Warning Signals Near Ajivali Bridge

A fatal collision near Ajivali Bridge in Panvel claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver after his vehicle struck a stranded truck on the highway | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 28: A 42-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost his life after his vehicle rammed into a stationary truck allegedly parked without any warning signals on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway near Ajivali Bridge in Panvel late Tuesday night. Panvel Taluka Police have booked the truck driver for negligence and launched a search for him after he fled the scene following the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Moreshwar Ananta Sonawale (42), a resident of Thombrewadi in Panvel taluka. According to police, the accident took place around 11.40 p.m. when Sonawale was travelling in his auto-rickshaw (MH 46 BD 5414) along the Pune-bound lane of the old Pune-Bengaluru Highway.

Truck allegedly left without warning signals

Police said a Tata truck (MH 46 BM 9711) had broken down near Ajivali Bridge after allegedly running out of diesel and was left stranded on the road. Investigators found that the truck had been parked without any parking lights, reflectors, indicators or warning signs to alert motorists approaching from behind.

Unable to notice the stationary truck in the darkness, Sonawale’s speeding rickshaw crashed into the rear portion of the vehicle. The impact was severe, completely crushing the front side of the rickshaw. Sonawale suffered serious head and chest injuries and died on the spot.

After being alerted about the accident, Panvel Taluka Police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Police said the truck driver had shown gross negligence by leaving the vehicle stranded in the middle of the highway without taking mandatory safety precautions.

Police launch search for absconding driver

“The truck had broken down after running out of diesel, but the driver failed to switch on parking lights or place warning indicators on the road. Due to the darkness, the rickshaw driver could not notice the vehicle in time, which led to the fatal accident,” a Panvel Taluka Police officer said.

Following the crash, the truck driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and escaped from the spot. “A case has been registered against the absconding driver and efforts are underway to trace him,” the officer added.

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Panvel Taluka Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 285, 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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