e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura

Bihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura

The situation was such that two patients were accommodated on one bed.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Bihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura | Representative pic/ ANI
Follow us on

More than 500 persons fell ill after consuming adulterated food during a marriage function in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials said on Wednesday.

The victims were admitted to the Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Sadar hospital in the district. The situation was such that two patients were accommodated on one bed.

Read Also
Indore: 35 villagers fall sick near Betma due to contaminated water
article-image

Food samples sent for testing

The incident took place at ward number 4 of Madhepura city on Tuesday night.

Madhepura SDM Niraj Kumar said: "Around 2,000 people were invited to the marriage function. They consumed food on Tuesday night. After a few hours, they complained about abdominal pain, vomiting, headache and fever. The patients were admitted in Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Sadar hospital and they are out of danger. We have directed medical officers of the hospitals to treat them with utmost priority. We have also collected the samples of foods and sent them to lab for the testing."

Following the incident, Education Minister Prof Chandrashekher Singh, who is also the local MLA, visited the hospitals and asked officials to ensure the best treatment. He also directed the officials to investigate the matter and book the cooks.

Read Also
Thane: Adulteration detected in 27% cooking oil from 4 firms by FDA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura

Bihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend after argument at Oyo hotel; tries to shoot self later

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend after argument at Oyo hotel; tries to shoot self later

Mainpuri by-polls: Man writes 'I Love You Dimple Bhabhi' on his body, travels 700 km for campaign

Mainpuri by-polls: Man writes 'I Love You Dimple Bhabhi' on his body, travels 700 km for campaign

Gujarat police nabs two, seizes Rs 75 lakh cash from car

Gujarat police nabs two, seizes Rs 75 lakh cash from car

Tamil Nadu: Annamalai University officials observe day long fast over re-designation of posts

Tamil Nadu: Annamalai University officials observe day long fast over re-designation of posts