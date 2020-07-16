Bihar Road Construction Minister rubbishes ANI's bridge collapse reports; shares his own video

Tagging the news agency in his post, Yadav said that "no damages have been caused to any bridge". He added that this was "fake news".

"The approach slab that has collapsed is two kilometres away from the main Sattarghat Bridge, no damages have been caused to any bridge. Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed," he said.

In follow-up tweets he explained further, stating that there was higher water pressure towards Gopalganj, and because of this, part of the road had led to bridge had collapsed. "This erosion has not damaged the structure of the small bridge. The main seventy ghat bridge, which is 1.6 km long, is completely safe," he added.