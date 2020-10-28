Bihar Polls 2020: Did Rahul Gandhi violate Model Code of Conduct? Here's what we know

As per the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, politicians and parties cannot seek votes on the day of polling. But with Bihar voting in three phases, campaigning continues unabated in the state, even as some areas cast their votes. Rahul's tweet had not specified a date, region or even named particular parties. As such, it is unclear whether he can be hauled up for a violation.

Political parties and leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi have travelled to Bihar today to hold election rallies and continue their efforts. Accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Modi is addressing rallies at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna on October 28. At the same time, Gandhi is slated to hold two rallies, at Valmikinagar in West Champaran and Kuseshwar Sthan in Darbhanga.

It must be noted here that while the PM had, in his comments, launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress combine, he had done so without mentioning either by name. Nor had there been any direct demand or plea for votes in favour of the NDA or BJP.

There had however been several mentions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's prowess at leading the state to better heights, and how each and every vote for the NDA would help improve the lives of the people of Bihar.